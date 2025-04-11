Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,273 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $242,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,111,000 after acquiring an additional 652,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $93,672,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,115,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,846,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.61 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.