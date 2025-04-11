Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $424.94 and last traded at $420.95. Approximately 30,212,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 36,231,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.06.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.66.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
