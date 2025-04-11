Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $424.94 and last traded at $420.95. Approximately 30,212,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 36,231,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.06.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.66.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% during the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 27,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DKM Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

