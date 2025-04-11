Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 33223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.
Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $941.09 million, a PE ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.
Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0927 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF
PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.
