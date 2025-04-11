Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 33223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $941.09 million, a PE ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0927 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

