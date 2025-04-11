Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,479,000 after purchasing an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,656,000 after acquiring an additional 92,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $348,249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 363,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $81.52 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.