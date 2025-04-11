Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 3.5 %

IRM stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 514.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,933.36. This represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

