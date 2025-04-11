iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after buying an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

BATS IEFA opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.