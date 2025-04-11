iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,535,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.