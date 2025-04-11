iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $90.22 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

