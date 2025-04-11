iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Reduced by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,811,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,432,000 after acquiring an additional 437,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 69,793 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

