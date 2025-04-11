iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

