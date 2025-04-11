iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 280,418 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 915,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103,344 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,704 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

