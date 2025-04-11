iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 460,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 280,418 shares.The stock last traded at $22.43 and had previously closed at $22.46.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
