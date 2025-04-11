iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $47,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 150,562 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,285,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

