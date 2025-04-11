iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,414,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,317,445 shares.The stock last traded at $45.33 and had previously closed at $43.32.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 15,630,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234,237 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,024,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,775,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,921,000 after acquiring an additional 452,303 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,492,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,266,000 after purchasing an additional 268,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,727,000 after purchasing an additional 134,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

