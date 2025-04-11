iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

