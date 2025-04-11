iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $132.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.37.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

