ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get ITV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITVPY

ITV Stock Performance

ITV Increases Dividend

Shares of ITV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ITV has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.18.

ITV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.