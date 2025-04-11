ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
ITV Stock Performance
ITV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.18.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
