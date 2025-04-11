ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

ITV Stock Up 0.9 %

About ITV

OTCMKTS ITVPY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 1,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ITV has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

