ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at UBS Group

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
ITV Stock Up 0.9 %
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
