Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 366 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $159.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

