Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 9,329 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

AT&T stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

