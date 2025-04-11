Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 766 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $353.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.27.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

