Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

