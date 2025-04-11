Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733,810 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Bank of America by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,817 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 381.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,758,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $35.81 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.