Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.5 %

LLY stock opened at $719.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $838.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $824.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

