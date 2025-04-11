Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $2,401,493,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,845,000 after purchasing an additional 948,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,769,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after purchasing an additional 552,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $489.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.44 and a 200-day moving average of $532.30. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

