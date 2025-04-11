Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $58.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 208.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $58,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after acquiring an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

