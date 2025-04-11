Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSC. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 171,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $466,000.

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

