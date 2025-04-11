Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 18,867 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,663,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 294,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

