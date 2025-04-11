James Kihara Sells 1,028 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $15,234.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,257 shares in the company, valued at $329,848.74. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, James Kihara sold 1,095 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $18,669.75.

On Monday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 475 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $9,481.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.11 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 177,188 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11,981.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 107,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

