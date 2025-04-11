Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $981,288.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

