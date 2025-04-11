Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 205,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,147,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,775,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,118,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

