Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

FUN stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

