Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $373.00 to $371.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WTW traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.23. 284,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,018. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day moving average is $315.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,999,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

