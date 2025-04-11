JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Citigroup

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $7.15 to $4.25 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,548,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,271,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,396,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

