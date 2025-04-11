Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 77,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 101,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jiayin Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

