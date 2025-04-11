Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 77,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 101,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
Jiayin Group Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a market cap of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
