Joby Aviation’s (JOBY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.00 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,018.01. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,994,729 shares in the company, valued at $471,957,832. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,171,610 shares of company stock worth $8,602,385. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $640,259,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $207,842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after buying an additional 817,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

