John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $877,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

