JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $6.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COTY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

COTY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 2,678,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Coty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Coty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

