JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $610.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $610.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on META. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.62.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $546.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.28. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.16, for a total transaction of $22,133,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.54, for a total transaction of $547,108.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,216.70. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,453 shares of company stock worth $326,680,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

