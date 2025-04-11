JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $110.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price target on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Reddit Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.62.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 48,122 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $7,834,261.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,565,226. The trade was a 7.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,445,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at $59,593,902.64. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

