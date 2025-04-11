JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of DD opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 161,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 61,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

