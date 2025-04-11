JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to “Overweight”

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NOAH. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Noah in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Noah Stock Performance

NOAH opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.78. Noah has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.07 million. Noah had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Noah will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Noah by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,260,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 432,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,897,000 after buying an additional 168,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Noah by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Noah by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

