JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $48.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

