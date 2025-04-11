JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 92.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

