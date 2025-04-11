JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 764 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 766 ($9.94), with a volume of 145012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 808 ($10.49).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.17) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 931.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 983.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 8.24 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $4.30. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.30%.

In other JTC news, insider Dawn Marriott acquired 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 939 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £99,947.16 ($129,734.11). Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

JTC is a publicly listed, global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate and private client services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value.

