KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

KALV opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.39.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $79,827.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,097.67. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 43,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $382,873.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,986,480 shares in the company, valued at $43,681,564.80. This trade represents a 0.88 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 236,055 shares of company stock worth $2,162,146 and have sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 1,335.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

