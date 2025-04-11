Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Position Boosted by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Kanzhun accounts for 2.3% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,521,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

