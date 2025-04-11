KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $51.07 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.59 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

