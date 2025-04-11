KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $51.07 on Thursday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

