KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.02. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $104.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

