KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $840,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Halliburton accounts for about 0.9% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 8.2 %

Halliburton Announces Dividend

HAL stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

